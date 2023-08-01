Armed robbers target 7-Eleven store in Manayunk; FBI investigating additional robberies in suburbs

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 7-Eleven store in Philadelphia's Manayunk section was robbed early Tuesday morning.

Police said the store in the 5600 block of Ridge Avenue was held up at gunpoint at about 2 a.m.

Police tell Action News that two suspects got away with cash from the register.

No one was injured in the terrifying ordeal.

Authorities investigate string of 7-Eleven armed robberies

Federal and local authorities are looking for the suspects responsible for at least five armed robberies in the suburbs of Philadelphia.

All of the crimes targeted 7-Eleven stores across three counties in the last two weeks.

Upper Southampton Township police released video of a masked man and accomplice who targeted a 7-Eleven convenience store right across the street from their police station.

It happened on Street Road just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

"The phone lines were not working at the time. I don't know if there was a problem, but we did receive a panic alarm through our radio room," said Chief Dominic Varacallo with Upper Southampton police.

Customers were left shocked after learning about the bold move.

"Especially across from the police station, you would think it would be a safer spot," said Kaylee Lagler.

Police and the FBI are now investigating.

They believe two men and another individual are a part of a string of robberies targeting 7-Elevens in Bucks County, Montgomery County and even Delaware County.

July 22, 2023 - 7-Eleven; 2370 Dutton Mill Road, Aston Township (Delaware County)

July 22, 2023 - 7-Eleven; 143 West Eagle Road, Haverford Township (Delaware County)

July 27, 2023 - 7-Eleven; 1307 Chester Pike, Sharon Hill (Delaware County)

July 30, 2023 - 7-Eleven; 791 Horsham Road, Montgomery Township (Montgomery County)

July 30, 2023 - 7-Eleven; 932 Street Road, Upper Southampton Township (Bucks County)

All of the robberies have taken place between midnight and 2 a.m.

Police say employees have been threatened, intimidated and physically assaulted.

In the latest case, police say the suspects left a major clue.

"We were able to recover some of the gloves worn during the actual robbery. We are hoping to use that as evidence and get some DNA," said Chief Varacallo.

Anyone with information on these robberies or these subjects is asked to call the FBI at 215-418-4000 or go to tips.fbi.gov.