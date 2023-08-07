WATCH LIVE

Man dies after being shot by FBI agent in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown section

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of West Venango Street.

Monday, August 7, 2023 5:05PM
Person shot by FBI agent in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown section
A person was shot by an FBI agent on Friday morning in the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man who was shot by an FBI agent on Friday morning in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown section has died, Action News has learned.

Sources identified the individual as Tahiem Weeks-Cook.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of West Venango Street.

Pictured: The scene after a person was shot by an FBI agent in Philadelphia on Friday, August 4, 2023.

The FBI says agents were in the process of serving arrest and search warrants on a suspect at a nearby home.

Weeks-Cook was shot during the incident.

Further details on the investigation were not immediately available.

"The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI's Inspection Division," the bureau said in a statement.

