Takumi Bistro & Bar brings sushi, sake and ramen to Philadelphia's Main Line

WAYNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At Takumi Bistro & Bar the menu can best be defined as robust.
There is an array of choices at the sushi bar prepared by Nobu-trained sushi chef Larry Giang.
There is a kitchen creating hot dishes like Ramen and wagyu fried rice.
They have a full bar service with a sake-forward approach bringing in a far-reaching variety of the specialty drinks.
As an added bonus, there is an outside patio for eating.
Takumi Bistro & Bar | Facebook | Instagram
821 Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087