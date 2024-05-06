Takumi Bistro & Bar brings sushi, sake and ramen to Philadelphia's Main Line

Takumi is the Main Line's new spot for Japanese fare, with a robust menu of sushi rolls and specialty cocktails.

WAYNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At Takumi Bistro & Bar the menu can best be defined as robust.

There is an array of choices at the sushi bar prepared by Nobu-trained sushi chef Larry Giang.

There is a kitchen creating hot dishes like Ramen and wagyu fried rice.

They have a full bar service with a sake-forward approach bringing in a far-reaching variety of the specialty drinks.

As an added bonus, there is an outside patio for eating.

Takumi Bistro & Bar | Facebook | Instagram

821 Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087