target

Target offering teachers 15% discount on classroom supplies through July 31

EMBED <>More Videos

Target offering teachers 15% discount on classroom supplies

Heads up, teachers! Educators are eligible for a discount at Target right now as back-to-school season is right around the corner.

For the fourth year in a row, teachers can receive a 15% discount on select classroom supplies and essentials as part of Target's Teacher Prep event.

According to a press release from the retailer, all K-12 teachers, homeschool teachers, teachers working at daycare centers and early childhood learning centers, university or college professors and vocational/trade/technical school teachers are eligible.

Teachers can access the discount via Target Circle, the retailer's loyalty program.

The offer runs from now through July 31. The discount can only be used on one purchase.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingback to schooleducationmoneyschoolteachersave moneyu.s. & worldteachersstudentstarget
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TARGET
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Stores open, closed Thanksgiving Day 2021
Target to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving for good
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Show More
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
More TOP STORIES News