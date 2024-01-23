Action News' TaRhonda Thomas opens up about journey with fibroids

Action News' TaRhonda Thomas opens up about journey with fibroids

Action News' TaRhonda Thomas opens up about journey with fibroids

Action News' TaRhonda Thomas opens up about journey with fibroids

Action News' TaRhonda Thomas opens up about journey with fibroids

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News' own TaRhonda Thomas opened up about her personal journey with fibroids on Tuesday.

Fibroids are muscular tumors that grow in the wall of the uterus and are usually benign, according to womenshealth.gov.

TaRhonda appeared as a special guest on USA Fibroid Centers' Instagram live program called 'Talk About You.'

During the interview, she shed light on the significance of raising awareness about the issue.

TaRhonda hopes her message resonates with women going through the same struggles, letting them know they're not alone.