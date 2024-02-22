Family members also say the victim's 11-year-old son was home during the incident

Boyfriend arrested, accused of fatally shooting young mother days before Christmas in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 20-year-old man accused of shooting his girlfriend to death in front of her young son has been arrested.

Abiud Torres was taken into custody Thursday morning by the U.S. Marshal Service Philadelphia after being found in an abandoned home in the city's Kensington section.

Torres was wanted for the December 23 murder of 35-year-old Tatiana Vargas.

The young mother was shot and killed outside a home in the 3100 block of Hartville Street, just days before Christmas.

Sources previously told Action News that Vargas and her boyfriend had gotten into a domestic argument before the shooting.

Family members also said Vargas's 11-year-old son was home during the incident.

"He heard them arguing. He was playing a game in the room, heard a shot, came outside, and saw her lying in the living room," said Vargas' younger sister, Josie

Josie told Action News that her sister was an ESL teacher, worked at her family's restaurant, and was most proud of her son.