Taylor Swift closes out 3-day show in Philadelphia on Mother's Day

One group of wonder-moms bought tickets for their kids to enjoy the show inside, while they banded together in the parking lot.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For three days, Philadelphia embraced the type of wonderful chaos only Taylor Swift can create.

Fans from all over came out to see the superstar perform in her home state.

Sunday's show was the final concert at the Linc, and it was completely sold out.

It also happened to fall on Mother's Day, which was a welcome celebration to many.

"It's Mother's Day. A very special bond that we have, mother and daughter," said Liz Simpson from Middletown, Delaware.

"We're just so happy for them to be a part of this," said Kim Stein from Warrington, Pennsylvania. "They were so excited."

They say just because they were not indoors doesn't mean they didn't have a blast, spending Mother's Day together.

"As mothers we stick together, from soccer fields now to concert fields, here we are," said Stein.

"We just think it's so great, we can appreciate the music too. Even though we can't be inside, we're going to enjoy it from out here," added Jen Felzer, also from Warrington.

Concert-goer Joey Shears brought his grandmother to the show on Sunday. Their love for Swift is something they've shared for years, and Shears' grandmother traveled all the way from Ohio to see her.

"We've been going to see Taylor since 2011. She's always taken me growing up," said Shears.

Even young children got a chance to "shake it off" with the adults, spending Mother's Day with their parents and trying out new music.

"It will be all of their first Taylor Swift concerts," said Anastasia Carlson from West Philadelphia. "It will be rough, but it will be worth it. It will be one for the history books."

For some, the Eras Tour is all about the music and a concert experience they'll never forget.

"I love her so much. She's so nice. I love how she sings and she's so kind to everybody," said Vivian Allen from Moorestown, New Jersey.