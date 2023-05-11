Taylor Swift fans wait in long lines for new merch ahead of Eras Tour at Lincoln Financial Field

The stage is being set up and the Swifties are out in force ahead of the three-night stint Taylor Swift will play at Lincoln Financial Field.

"I've been here since 2 a.m., so we got what we wanted," said one fan.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The stage is being set up and the Swifties are out in force ahead of the three-night stint Taylor Swift will play at Lincoln Financial Field.

Hotels are already near capacity and bars and restaurants are expecting big crowds across the city.

But Thursday was all about "Style" as fans waited in line for hours for new merch. Some even camped out overnight.

The tickets still on sale for the shows are fetching thousands of dollars. As of Thursday, some of the most expensive tickets were near $8,000.

"This is nothing compared to what I had to do to get tickets. That was the worst day of my life but I got them," said Shannon Steacker, of Sicklerville.

