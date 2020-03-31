Coronavirus

Slow internet? Tips to increase speed during coronavirus social distancing

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you have noticed that you're internet has slowed down, you're hardly alone. It would seem that our new working from home lifestyle is taxing the web.

With a packed full of multiple devices, it might not be a surprise you're having trouble getting online. Just as the Mariani family in Havertown.

Kim Mariani said, "We have four of us currently working from home, all with jobs entailing us to be in conference calls every day."

Tons of families face this situation.

For many, their bandwidth simply can't support everyone working from home, virtual education, gaming and more -- all at the same time.

"We've been noticing that all of us using it at the same time with our Zoom calls, conference calls, they're are being delayed and the audio is having issues," said Mariani.
So here's what you can do.

According to Drexel Associate Professor Rob D'Ovidio, first, make sure your router isn't too old.

"That's something you want to call Verizon or Comcast or your service provider about and ask is your hardware compatible with the speeds your service has," said D'Ovidio.

Next, he says prioritize. If you have to work, the kids might have to log off.

He said, "If you're at home and have an important video conference call or meeting to jump on, tell your kids to get off the Wi-Fi network."

He also says if you think there's an issue with you're internet performance you can check.

"You can go to Google and type in, 'What's my internet speed' and Google will bring up a speed checker."
