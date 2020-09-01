Teen fatally shot after argument about a cellphone, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a teen in North Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.It happened around 1:25 a.m. on the 2200 block of Edgley Street.Police said the 17-year-old victim, reportedly from Southwest Philadelphia, and a friend were dropping off some girls at that location.Investigators said there was a dispute over a cellphone, and a group of males approached the females and the victim.Police said that is when the teen was shot multiple times.The teen was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the police.