Teen fatally shot, found dead near park in Allentown, Pennsylvania

The coroner said 15-year-old Treshawn Tracy died from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

A teenager was shot and killed in broad daylight on Sunday near a park in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A teenager was shot and killed in broad daylight on Sunday near a park in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

The coroner said 15-year-old Treshawn Tracy died from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

He was found dead by Stevens Park, near Sixth and Tilghman streets, just before 3 p.m., investigators said.

Treshawn was a sophomore at William Allen High School, and counselors are on hand for students.

The shooting left neighbors in the area stunned. Many families have young children living nearby.

Police have not said if anyone is in custody.