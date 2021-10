PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have announced an arrest in the killing of a 13-year-old back in April in the city's Frankford section.Alezuana Carter, known as "Libby" to her friends and family, was shot in the face in an apartment on the 1500 block of Overington Street.She was pronounced dead at the scene.Police have not yet released the name of the person arrested.There is no word on what led to the break in the case.