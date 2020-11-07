16-year-old pistol-whipped during Tioga-Nicetown home invasion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 16-year-old boy was pistol-whipped during a home invasion in the Tioga-Nicetown neighborhood of Philadelphia, police said.It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on the 1900 block of West Bristol Street.Police said two men armed with a rifle and handgun force their way into a home.After striking the teen, police said the suspects fled with money.The teen's condition has not been released.No arrests have been made.