16-year-old shot twice in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 16-year-old male is in stable condition following a shooting in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.
According to police, the shooting happened at about 2:35 p.m. near the intersection of Anchor Street and Summerdale Avenue. The teen was shot two times in the left side of his chest at about 2:35 p.m.
The teen was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he is expected to survive.
No arrests have been made in connection with this shooting.
