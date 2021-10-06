16-year-old shot twice in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 16-year-old male is in stable condition following a shooting in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.According to police, the shooting happened at about 2:35 p.m. near the intersection of Anchor Street and Summerdale Avenue. The teen was shot two times in the left side of his chest at about 2:35 p.m.The teen was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he is expected to survive.No arrests have been made in connection with this shooting.