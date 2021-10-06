Bicyclist struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has died after Philadelphia police say he was struck by a hit-and-run driver while on a bike Tuesday night.It happened around 7:31 p.m. near Roosevelt Boulevard and Adams Avenue.Police say a man in his 20 to 30s was riding a mountain bike westbound on Adams Avenue when he was struck by the driver of a white or blue Ford F150 while crossing Roosevelt Boulevard.The driver did not stay at the scene, investigators said.The victim was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has not been identified.No further description of the driver or vehicle has been provided.Anyone with any information is asked to call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.