14-year-old dead, 15-year-old injured after shooting in Philadelphia's Summerdale section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two teens were shot, one of them fatally, Friday afternoon in Philadelphia's Summerdale section, police said.According to police, the shooting happened just after 3:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Bridge Street.A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot and a 15-year-old girl was shot and injured.The girl was taken to Jefferson Frankford Hospital, police said. There was no word on her condition.Police are still searching for a gunman.