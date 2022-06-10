teen shot

14-year-old dead, 15-year-old injured after shooting in Philadelphia's Summerdale section

By
Chopper 6 over scene after 2 teens shot in Somerdale

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two teens were shot, one of them fatally, Friday afternoon in Philadelphia's Summerdale section, police said.

According to police, the shooting happened just after 3:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Bridge Street.

A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot and a 15-year-old girl was shot and injured.

The girl was taken to Jefferson Frankford Hospital, police said. There was no word on her condition.

Police are still searching for a gunman.

