14-year-old boy hit by stray bullet in Hunting Park

Police say he was at a rave party on North Marston near Westmoreland streets.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 14-year-old boy is the latest victim of gun violence in the city.

Philadelphia Police say the teen was hit by a stray bullet in the chest around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the city's Hunting Park section.

Police say he was at a rave party on North Marston near Westmoreland streets.

Officers say someone fired a gun there, and a stray bullet hit the 14-year-old.

He is in the hospital in stable condition.