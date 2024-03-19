Wilmington school principal narrowly escapes stray bullet after teen shot a block away

It is unclear if the teen shot was a student at the school.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in Wilmington, Delaware are investigating after a teenager was shot and injured.

Chopper 6 was over the scene at East 22nd and North Church streets just before noon on Tuesday.

Teen found shot, injured a block away from Delaware charter school: Police

At the scene, detectives say a 17-year-old was found shot a block away from Thomas Edison Charter School.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. There is no word yet on any suspects or motives at this time.

Action News spoke with Thomas Edison Charter School's principal, who says he narrowly escaped a stray bullet during the shooting.

"I immediately hit the ground and that's when I felt like I heard the noise, it sounded like a bullet came through," recalled Salome Thomas El, the school principal.

Salome Thomas El, principal at Thomas Edison Charter School in Wilmington, Delaware.

A stray bullet from the shooting came through his office window at the charter school. It went through a wall in his office and ended up in a nearby bathroom.

As soon as he was able to, El says he left the office to alert staff and secure the building.

A school Facebook post on the incident read in part:

"We immediately called for indoor recess until the police notified us that they had the situation under control."

El says he hopes the shooter is found, and that they realize the consequences of their actions.

"I would just say to the person who did that they need to think about all of the people who were harmed by their action," El noted.

"It also shines a light on what educators go through on a daily basis, to be able to educate our young people, (and) what parents go through on a daily basis," he added.

Off camera, parents told Action News that they love the charter school and feel their children are safe there.

El is a Philadelphia native and has been leading the charter school since 2010. Despite this terrifying incident, he came back to work on Wednesday with no hesitations, as did all of the school staff.

"All our teachers are here to support our young people," he said.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the police.