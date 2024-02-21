14-year-old attacked by group of teens while walking home from bus stop in Newark, Delaware

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in New Castle County, Delaware have arrested three teenagers who they say hopped out of a stolen car to attack another teen as he walked home from a bus stop.

The teens arrested include two 13-year-olds and a 14-year-old.

The incident happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Wellington Woods area of Newark.

According to police, the 14-year-old victim was walking home from the bus stop when a silver Kia passed him multiple times.

The car eventually stopped, police say, and the three suspects - all wearing ski masks - got out. They ordered the victim to turn over his property and then attacked him, but the victim was able to run away.

Officers arrived and stopped the vehicle. The suspects tried to run away, but all three were caught after foot pursuits.

Police say they later determined the Kia had been stolen from the 1700 block of Blatty Place in Newark earlier in the day.

All three suspects were charged with a number of crimes including robbery, assault and resisting arrest.

One of the 13-year-olds is also charged with motor vehicle theft.