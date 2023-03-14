Shaking the 'spring forward' sleep woes without pills or supplements

A Temple Health sleep expert has non-medical ways to help you get a good night's rest, especially following Daylight Saving Time.

The hour of sleep lost in the "spring forward" causes sleep deprivation and tiredness that can linger for weeks.

CHESTNUT HILL (WPVI) -- Many Americans are suffering this week after making the switch to Daylight Saving Time.

The hour of sleep lost in the "spring forward" causes sleep deprivation and tiredness that can linger for weeks.

About one in nine people have chronic sleep problems to begin with, and the time change adds to it.

But Temple Health sleep specialist Dr. Robert Satriale urges caution before using either prescription or over-the-counter sleeping pills.

"Many of the medications, particularly medications like Lorazepam, or the hypnotic agents like Ambien...these medications are associated with problems leading up to depression or sleep-walking, and problems with withdrawal," he said.

Over-the-counter products can cause confusion, dry mouth, or bladder problems.

Melatonin can also cause vivid dreams, or nightmares and irritability.

Dr. Satriale says a dark, quiet bedroom, turning off TVs, computers and smart phones before bed, and not eating before bed can help more.

He also says it's best to talk with a doctor to find the root cause of the sleep problems.