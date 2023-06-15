WATCH LIVE

North Philly street being renamed for Temple police officer shot and killed while on duty

The 31-year-old husband and father was killed while responding to reports of a robbery near Temple's campus.

Thursday, June 15, 2023 10:07AM
Philly street being renamed for Temple officer killed while on duty
A sign will be unveiled renaming the 1700 block of West Montgomery Avenue as Christopher Fitzgerald Way.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A North Philadelphia street will be renamed Thursday in honor of Sergeant Christopher Fitzgerald.

The Temple University police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty in February.

Fellow officer Leroy Wimberly started a petition to rename the block where his colleague was killed.

City Council members agreed.

A sign will be unveiled at an afternoon ceremony renaming the 1700 block of West Montgomery Avenue as Christopher Fitzgerald Way.

The 31-year-old husband and father was killed while responding to reports of a robbery near Temple's campus.

Shortly after the shooting, authorities arrested 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer from Bucks County.

Fitzgerald had been with Temple police for less than two years after previously serving elsewhere.

Temple Acting President JoAnne Epps, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney are scheduled to speak at the renaming ceremony.

