'He's in heaven now:' Fallen Temple University officer's 7-year-old son remembers his beloved hero

Christopher Fitzgerald Jr., 7, and his mom sat down with Action News to share their memories just days after losing their beloved hero.

"Being a police officer is cool and that's what I want to be when I grow up," Officer Christopher Fitzgerald's 7-year-old son.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On Thursday, people will gather to begin to pay their respects at a viewing for Officer Christopher Fitzgerald who was killed in the line of duty last weekend.

So many people have been inspired by this fallen hero, and perhaps no one looked up to Ofc. Fitzgerald more than his children.

Christopher Fitzgerald Jr., 7, and his mom sat down with Action News to share their memories just days after losing their beloved hero.

"He wanted to help people. He wanted to save people, that's the only way he was going to be happy. Even though he's gone, he lived the way he wanted to live. He lived the life of a hero. That's what he wanted," said Jessica Ocasio.

SEE ALSO: Fallen Temple police officer Christopher Fitzgerald remembered as great father, hardworking man



When Ocasio's phone rang Saturday night, she said she instantly knew something was wrong.

"When I answered the phone I said, 'It's Chris isn't it?' He said, 'Yeah,' and I just knew," Ocasio said.

It was the next day she had to tell Christopher Jr. that his dad is now watching over them.

"I want him to look at it as a positive thing, that daddy's happy and he's in heaven," Ocasio explained.

She recalled their last conversation, it was just hours before he was shot and killed.

SEE ALSO: Family of fallen Temple officer Christopher Fitzgerald joins students, staff for campus vigil

"The last thing he said to (his son was), 'I love you, son,' and that's it," Ocasio said.

Christopher Jr. looks up to his dad. He wants to be like him when he grows up.

"Being a police officer is cool and that's what I want to be when I grow up," Fitzgerald Jr. said.

Although Officer Fitzgerald is no longer here, Ocasio said he died doing what he loved, protecting and serving the community.

"Since he died, I'm happy he's in heaven now," Fitzgerald Jr. said.