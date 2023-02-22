Family of fallen Temple officer Christopher Fitzgerald joins students, staff for campus vigil

"He was so proud. He was so proud to wear that uniform," said his wife, Marissa Fitzgerald.

Students and staff packed the area near the Temple University Bell Tower on Tuesday to remember fallen police officer Christopher Fitzgerald.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hundreds of students and staff packed the area around the Temple University Bell Tower on Tuesday afternoon to remember fallen police officer Christopher Fitzgerald.

The family of Ofc. Fitzgerald and Temple University police officers also joined the on-campus vigil.

"The family of Officer Fitzgerald, we offer our deepest condolences and support. He will never be forgotten by any of us," said the President of Temple University Student Government, Gianni Quattrocchi. "Words cannot express the depths of this loss."

"We are humbled by the fact that so many Temple University students are here to celebrate the life of our son. A father, a husband, an uncle. We are devastated," said Ofc. Fitzgerald's father, Dr. Joel Fitzgerald.

Dedicated to his job, Fitzgerald was shot and killed while working the dangerous streets of North Philadelphia on Saturday night.

His former partner choked up when speaking about the impact 'Fitz' had on the campus and community.

"From his first day, to his last day, officer Fitz was running around this campus to prevent crime and conduct community policing," said Officer Williams-Bey.

Ofc. Fitzgerald's wife could barely get the words out as she stood before the crowd wearing her husband's jacket.

"My family will never be the same. I will never be the same," said Marissa Fitzgerald.

Her emotional and tearful speech garnered a few laughs as she shared stories of her husband's love for the school.

"We were watching the Temple basketball team play my hometown of Houston. We were fighting because he knew that Temple was going to win... and y'all did," she said.

Ofc. Fitzgerald was an avid runner, family man, father of four, but his family says being a cop was one of the highlights of his life.

"He was so proud. He was so proud to wear that uniform," said Marissa. "He took overtime a lot. Sometimes it made me sad because he wasn't home. But I know he went to do overtime, sometimes they were short-staffed. He wanted to make sure everybody was safe."

"Each of you students, each of you faculty members that benefitted from guns being taken off the streets, he did that for you. He did that at the pearl of his life. He was murdered doing that for every student here," said Joel Fitzgerald.

Ofc. Fitzgerald's wife also shared a direct message for Temple University officers in attendance and the men and women who serve:

"Y'all know what the job calls for and sometimes I know that y'all know that you won't make it home. So please protect one another and hug your loved ones a little tighter," she said.