Temple University students robbed in off-campus apartment armed home invasion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating an armed home invasion robbery involving Temple University students at an off-campus apartment early Friday morning.

22nd District officers responded just after 7 a.m. to an apartment building on the 1300 block of North 15th Street near Master Street.

Philadelphia Police Captain Michael Goodson said two masked suspects entered the apartment with at least one gun.

According to police, there were 11 people in the apartment at the time.

Goodson said it was not clear if they all lived in the apartment or if some were just visiting.

No injuries were reported.

The suspects stole a 2015 Lincoln minivan with a Pennsylvania license KMF1560, in addition to items including cell phones and credit cards.

Police were canvassing the area for surveillance footage.