PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Law enforcement sources said a man wanted for the firebombing of a rowhome where several Temple University students lived is now in custody.

The crime happened on the 2000 block of North Cleveland Street on November 15.

The suspect is seen on surveillance video throwing an object into the home.

The suspect is being charged in connection with several cases of car vandalism, and the ATF expects to soon file charges for the arson.