Philadelphia police release video of suspect wanted for stabbing Temple employee

The suspect is accused of using the victim's credit card shortly after the attack.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police released video of a suspect wanted for stabbing a Temple University employee last week.

It happened around 7:10 a.m. on January 16 when the employee was walking on the 1700 block of North 10th Street.

Police say the victim was approached by a man with a knife who tried to take his bags.

SEE ALSO: Temple University employee stabbed in arm during 'unprovoked attack'

Temple University employee stabbed in arm during 'unprovoked attack'

A struggle then ensued and the victim fell to the ground. Police say the suspect stabbed the employee in the arm and took his wallet.

The suspect is accused of using the victim's credit card shortly after the incident.

The employee was alert and conscious when they were taken to Temple University Hospital for treatment.

Video released by police Monday shows the suspect inside the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker