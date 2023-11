The suspected thief was sleeping in the back but still managed to get away.

Man found sleeping in back of ambulance after being stolen from Temple Hospital

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man stole an ambulance from Temple University Hospital Tuesday night.

It was taken around 11 p.m. and someone found the vehicle about a mile south of the hospital, near a fire station on the 2800 block of North Park Avenue.

The search for him continues.

No one was in the ambulance when it was stolen.