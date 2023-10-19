2 Temple University officers reunite with 10-year-old girl they helped deliver on Broad Street

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A heart-warming reunion was held between two Temple University police officers and a young girl they helped deliver 10 years ago.

Officers Christopher DeRose and Justin Busem met 10-year-old Aamanee Young in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

Back on August 20, 2013, Aamanee's mother Kamille Young was in labor and on her way to the hospital when she flagged down DeRose and Busem near Broad and Oxford streets.

Knowing she wouldn't make it to the hospital, the two officers helped deliver Aamanee in the back of their car.

"This was our, as partners, biggest accomplishment and it's a blessing that we were both able to come together and make this happen." the officers said.

They say that experience is something they'll never forget.

