PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An off-duty Temple University police officer is hospitalized following a hit-and-run crash in North Philadelphia.

Police say the officer's SUV collided with another vehicle at 12th Street and Lehigh Avenue around 11 p.m. Thursday.

The driver in the striking vehicle fled the scene and remains on the loose.

The officer was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Police are checking surveillance cameras for help with their investigation.