'Temple Promise' program aims to help make college education affordable for lower-income families

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, February 2, 2024 11:56AM
WPVI

PHILADLEPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University is offering a new option to make a college education affordable for the city's lower-income families.

The "Temple Promise Program" is open to qualifying, admitted, first-year, full-time students living in Philadelphia with a family-adjusted gross income of $65,000 or less.

The program covers the balance left after grants, rewards or scholarships are applied.

The Temple Promise program is being implemented for students who attend this fall.

For more information on how to apply, visit the Temple University website.

