'Temple Promise' program aims to help make college education affordable for lower-income families

The Temple Promise program is being implemented for students who attend this fall.

PHILADLEPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple University is offering a new option to make a college education affordable for the city's lower-income families.

The "Temple Promise Program" is open to qualifying, admitted, first-year, full-time students living in Philadelphia with a family-adjusted gross income of $65,000 or less.

The program covers the balance left after grants, rewards or scholarships are applied.

For more information on how to apply, visit the Temple University website.