Temple, Rutgers announce tuition increases for upcoming school year

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two local universities are raising tuition for the upcoming school year.
In Philadelphia, Temple University is increasing tuition by 4%.
The school's board of trustees approved the hike for both in-state and out-of-state students.
This is the third year the university has raised costs after freezing tuition in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In New Jersey, tuition at Rutgers University is going up by 6% this fall.
There will also be a 7% increase for meal plans and a 5% increase for housing.
Overall, it amounts to nearly $400 more per year.
The school says the hikes are because of inflation and an increase in salaries.