Temple, Rutgers announce tuition increases for upcoming school year

By 6abc Digital Staff
Wednesday, July 12, 2023 11:37AM
Temple University is increasing tuition by 4%, and Rutgers announced a 6% hike.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two local universities are raising tuition for the upcoming school year.

In Philadelphia, Temple University is increasing tuition by 4%.

The school's board of trustees approved the hike for both in-state and out-of-state students.

This is the third year the university has raised costs after freezing tuition in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In New Jersey, tuition at Rutgers University is going up by 6% this fall.

There will also be a 7% increase for meal plans and a 5% increase for housing.

Overall, it amounts to nearly $400 more per year.

The school says the hikes are because of inflation and an increase in salaries.

