temple university

Temple University official says safety upgrades are in the works around campus

Measures include upgrading the current 1,300 surveillance cameras and adding new ones.

6abc Digital Staff
By 6abc Digital Staff
Thursday, February 2, 2023 8:15PM
Temple official says safety upgrades are in the works around campus
Students at Temple University got a chance to voice their concerns about safety on and around campus.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Students at Temple University got a chance to voice their concerns about safety on and around campus.

The Temple student government held its second Campus Safety Town Hall on Thursday morning at Mitten Hall.

It comes amid a rise in violent crimes near the North Philadelphia campus.

Vice President for Public Safety Dr. Jennifer Griffin spoke at the event.

She says the school is working on enhancing safety and security equipment across the campus.

That includes upgrading the current 1,300 surveillance cameras and adding new ones.

They are also looking at adding license plate readers and more turnstiles. The idea is to create a barrier for people who are not supposed to be in certain areas.

"We're constantly looking at layering our security options. It's not just with people but with technology," said Griffin said.

Griffin also says they will be starting a safety education program for students next month.

