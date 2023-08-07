Temple University student recovering after being carjacked by 3 men

A Temple University student is recovering after being carjacked just off campus Sunday morning.

One suspect grabbed the victim by her neck, according to police.

The woman was walking to her car on the 1500 block of Fontain Street just after 12:30 a.m. when three men approached her.

One grabbed the victim by her neck, according to police. She was pinned against her vehicle.

Fortunately, she was able to get away from the suspects. The three men did flee the scene in her car, however.

That vehicle is a 2017 red Subaru Impreza with New Jersey tags.

Officials say the victim suffered minor injuries and is expected to be alright.