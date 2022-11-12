Temple Owls beat Villanova Wildcats in Big 5 matchup

The Wildcats and the Owls, part of Philadelphia's Big 5, went head-to-head for the first time in a few years.

Nova vs. Temple -- For some, this rivalry is deep, with family members under one roof rooting for opposing teams.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Temple Owls beat the Villanova Wildcats 68-64 on Friday night, which made for a packed Liacouras Center.

"There's no comparison alright, gotta go cherry, vanilla. Go Owls, keep it simple," said Shawn Robinson of Northeast Philadelphia.

"My brother went to Temple so it's a nice family rivalry," said Villanova alum, Nancy Olewnik.

Sports brings families together - a prime example is father and son, Shawn Robinson Senior and Shawn Robinson Junior.

"We're Temple fans for several reasons: the alumni is strong, they have a great presence. But for me, they took over and revamped North Philly for me," Robinson explained.

The friendly match-up often makes the game more intense.

And one argument was heard loud and clear: "Villanova is outside the city, people forget that. People forget that they're on the city line, they had to come inside the city. They should have to pay a toll," said Temple alum, Matthew Howard with a smile.