Texas woman killed while setting up for garage sale

A Texas family is desperate for answers after their loved one was killed while setting up for a garage sale.
Surveillance cameras in the Tomball neighborhood captured the brief encounter between Elizabeth Barrazza and the shooter.
The incident occurred on January 25th, shortly before 7 a.m.
Video shows Barrazza engage in conversation with the suspect and moments later that person pulls out a weapon and shoots her several times.
The suspect then takes off running and gets into a car moments later.
