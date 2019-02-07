Texas woman killed while setting up for garage sale

A Texas family is desperate for answers after their loved one was killed while setting up for a garage sale.Surveillance cameras in the Tomball neighborhood captured the brief encounter between Elizabeth Barrazza and the shooter.The incident occurred on January 25th, shortly before 7 a.m.Video shows Barrazza engage in conversation with the suspect and moments later that person pulls out a weapon and shoots her several times.The suspect then takes off running and gets into a car moments later.-----