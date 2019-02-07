U.S. & WORLD

Texas woman killed while setting up for garage sale

Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on February 7, 2019.

A Texas family is desperate for answers after their loved one was killed while setting up for a garage sale.

Surveillance cameras in the Tomball neighborhood captured the brief encounter between Elizabeth Barrazza and the shooter.

The incident occurred on January 25th, shortly before 7 a.m.

Video shows Barrazza engage in conversation with the suspect and moments later that person pulls out a weapon and shoots her several times.

The suspect then takes off running and gets into a car moments later.

