thanksgiving

Local law enforcement members hold annual Thanksgiving feasts for fallen officers

"We can't forget. That's the theme of this is never forget," said Jimmy Binns of the Darby Township Police Department.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Local officials hold annual Thanksgiving feasts for fallen officers

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Boxes full of Thanksgiving feasts were cooked and packed up for families of fallen officers Wednesday morning at Sunnybrook Golf Club in Plymouth Meeting, Montgomery County.

"We can't forget. That's the theme of this is never forget," said Jimmy Binns of the Darby Township Police Department.

Binns is the founder and lead organizer for the Heroes Ride Breakfast, drawing law enforcement from around the area.

"People are here from Muhlenberg, Reading, from all over the Delaware Valley," Binns added.

Now in its 17th year, Binns says he remembers the fallen heroes for the sacrifices they made and recognizes their families for who and what they lost.

RELATED: Philadelphia Police Department donates over 300 Thanksgiving meals for local families

The law enforcement members normally deliver the meals to families after breakfast, but this year, the families decided to come to the breakfast in person.

Tricia Wertz lost her husband Reading Police officer Scott Wertz in 2006 after being shot in the line of duty.

"It's just a great way to honor and remember them, and I get to see other widows I haven't seen for a while. It's nice to have the camaraderie and talk to them, talk to the guys. I know it means a lot to them to be able to do that for us too," said Wertz.

Eight-year-old Bradley Fox never got to meet his dad.

His mother was pregnant with Bradley when his father, Plymouth Township officer Brad Fox, was killed in the line of duty in 2012.

Still, Bradley knows why all these police departments are there.

"Cause all of these people really respect my dad," Bradley said.

Little Bradley's mother, Lynsay Fox-Watts, says the support extends beyond the holidays, and it extends year after year.

"It's been almost ten years, and look at everybody in there. It doesn't die down. We know that we always have it. It's just a phone call away," Fox-Watts said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsplymouth townshipthanksgivingpolicedonations
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THANKSGIVING
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
NFL playoff picture 2021: Standings, bracket after Thanksgiving gam...
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Show More
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
More TOP STORIES News