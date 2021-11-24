Local law enforcement members hold annual Thanksgiving feasts for fallen officers

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Boxes full of Thanksgiving feasts were cooked and packed up for families of fallen officers Wednesday morning at Sunnybrook Golf Club in Plymouth Meeting, Montgomery County."We can't forget. That's the theme of this is never forget," said Jimmy Binns of the Darby Township Police Department.Binns is the founder and lead organizer for the Heroes Ride Breakfast, drawing law enforcement from around the area."People are here from Muhlenberg, Reading, from all over the Delaware Valley," Binns added.Now in its 17th year, Binns says he remembers the fallen heroes for the sacrifices they made and recognizes their families for who and what they lost.The law enforcement members normally deliver the meals to families after breakfast, but this year, the families decided to come to the breakfast in person.Tricia Wertz lost her husband Reading Police officer Scott Wertz in 2006 after being shot in the line of duty."It's just a great way to honor and remember them, and I get to see other widows I haven't seen for a while. It's nice to have the camaraderie and talk to them, talk to the guys. I know it means a lot to them to be able to do that for us too," said Wertz.Eight-year-old Bradley Fox never got to meet his dad.His mother was pregnant with Bradley when his father, Plymouth Township officer Brad Fox, was killed in the line of duty in 2012.Still, Bradley knows why all these police departments are there."Cause all of these people really respect my dad," Bradley said.Little Bradley's mother, Lynsay Fox-Watts, says the support extends beyond the holidays, and it extends year after year."It's been almost ten years, and look at everybody in there. It doesn't die down. We know that we always have it. It's just a phone call away," Fox-Watts said.