'Nobody gets back to you': Consumers want refunds for The Grand White Dinner

"Some people bought 10 tickets. Some people bought 15 tickets, but there's no way to get our money back," one consumer told the Action News Troubleshooters.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General tells us consumers should file complaints with its office.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Action News Troubleshooters have a warning Thursday about an event marketed in multiple cities across the country, including Philadelphia.

It's called The Grand White Dinner. It was postponed during the pandemic, and a new date for 2023 appeared to be scheduled on the event's website for this past weekend.

But there was no party, and so far there is no responses or refunds from the organizers.

The consumers we talked to asked to keep their last names private.

"I purchased six tickets and four parking passes," said Denise.

"Some people bought 10 tickets. Some people bought 15 tickets, but there's no way to get our money back," Anthony said.

"I'm out $695," said Paula.

Nine consumers tell the Troubleshooters they bought tickets for The Grand White Dinner with prices ranging from around $55 a seat and up. The event was first scheduled for May 2020.

"Of course, COVID-19 came in," said Anthony.

After being canceled in 2020, 2021, and 2022, The Grand White Dinner posted a new date on its website for Saturday, May 27, 2023.

It appeared to be similar to the well-known Diner en Blanc where you wear white and the location is held a secret until just hours prior to the event.

"I checked it just about hourly, the entire day, and there was nothing," said Denise.

Now these consumers want their money back.

"I've tried several things and calling and texting, but nobody gets back to you," said Paula.

No one from the company got back to the Troubleshooters either.

Meanwhile, The Grand White Philadelphia webpage still has a COVID-19 notice posted, reading the dinner is "postponed until event bans are lifted by the state government."

"The website says that there will be no refund. That they will offer you the opportunity to go to a different location wherever an event was being held," said Denise.

But as far as the Troubleshooters can tell the event hasn't happened in any city where it's been scheduled.

The city of Philadelphia tells the Troubleshooters the Office of Special Events is "not aware of any applications or permits for the event."

And The Grand White Dinner says tickets are covered by "ticket insurance" and consumers should reach out to its insurance company for "a full refund."

But when consumers did that, "they said they were not insuring them, that they were not their insurer," said Tracey.

The named insurance company tells the Troubleshooters it has never had any relationship with The Grand White Dinner and the use of its name is "misleading and incorrect."

The Pennsylvania Attorney General tells us consumers should file complaints with its office.

And a reminder when making big purchases of any kind, including tickets like this: use a credit card since it provides more protection.