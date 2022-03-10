broadway

10-year-old Delaware County native to make debut on Broadway

Donovan Bazemore, 10, performed locally in Ragtime at the Arden in Old City and Rachel at the Quintessence Theater.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

10-year-old Delco native to make debut on Broadway

UPPER CHICHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- While Broadway is back, the curtain is rising for a 10-year-old from Upper Chichester, Delaware County, who landed what he calls the role of a lifetime.

He's making his Broadway debut next week as Simba in the Lion King.

Donovan Bazemore, 10, landed the role of his dreams earlier this year.

The Lion King on Broadway, a Disney classic, is one of the longest-running stage productions.

He says he's only been working towards this goal for two years.

"This is the show that I started acting for," he said. "The first Broadway show that I saw was The Lion King. I saw when it was eight, and it inspired me to act."

He's one of two Simbas and began rehearsals in the Big Apple last month.

Bazemore performed locally in Ragtime at the Arden in Old City and Rachel at the Quintessence Theater.

He has also appeared on a couple of television series. But for the 10-year-old, Simba is a role of a lifetime.

The Lion King show opened on Broadway in November 1997 and has had an open-ended run, excluding the shutdown of the pandemic.

Bazemore makes his debut next Tuesday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentupper chichester townshipentertainmentthe lion kinglion kingbroadway
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BROADWAY
Introduction to Theater: 1,500 students see 'The Lion King' for free
Mrs. Doubtfire Broadway star performing at Bucks Co. Playhouse
Ardmore actress takes the stage in 'Hadestown'
Philly native champions Broadway's comeback in new documentary
TOP STORIES
Bill banning teaching LGBTQ+ issues has ripple effect in Pa.
MLB cancels more games as gap narrows in bargaining
Russian attack hits Ukraine maternity hospital, officials say
Giant venomous spider poised to spread across East Coast: scientists
Colts trade QB Carson Wentz to Washington: ESPN
How to spot scam artists impersonating the IRS
Gas tips: Here are some ways you can save at pump
Show More
NJ legislation for virtual learning on snow days to be considered
Soaring gas prices causing concern for local business owners
Lyft driver shot in Fairmount; suspects sought
Promising news for those who lost smell due to COVID
Camden Co. man accused of trying to meet underage girl for sex
More TOP STORIES News