George Balanchine's 'The Nutcracker' opens at the Academy of Music

"The Nutcracker" runs through December 28, and they do feature some sensory-friendly performances.

George Balanchine’s beloved ballet, “The Nutcracker,” is now on stage at Kimmel Cultural Campus' Academy of Music.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- George Balanchine's beloved ballet "The Nutcracker" opens Friday at the Kimmel Cultural Campus' Academy of Music.

It's a true holiday classic. The Philadelphia Ballet's artistic director, Angel Corella, compares the holiday feeling of watching "The Nutcracker" to having a hot chocolate in front of the fireplace with everyone in your family.

He says what he loves most when he looks out into the audience at the majestic Academy of Music is watching older generations relive the magic, and share that with the little ones.

"The amazing thing is that it goes through generations," Corella said. "Grandparents come with their grandchildren. I think that is a great way to pass the baton to someone else in the family and share those moments. You remember them forever."

The Philadelphia Ballet truly puts on a spectacle of wonder and talent, as young Marie is transported from her bedroom to The Land of Sweets.

Corella said the show is made up of 115 dancers, who come from the School of Philadelphia Ballet and the Metropolitan Ballet Academy.

"You have the first act full of kids who are performing with the adults that they see every day in the studio," Corella said. "For them to be sharing the stage with them, you can see in their faces that their eyes are all shining."

"The Nutcracker" runs through December 28, and they do feature some sensory-friendly performances.