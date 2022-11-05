Pa. health department suspending operations at Delaware County Memorial Hospital

DREXEL HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced it is suspending operations at Delaware County Memorial Hospital on Monday.
In a statement issued Friday night, Delaware County officials said the decision to close the hospital is because of inadequate staffing.
Just last month, a judge granted a temporary injunction preventing Crozer Health from closing the hospital and turning it into a behavioral health facility.
The county said it is now exploring all legal options to try to keep the hospital open.