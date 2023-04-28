An in-depth look at the Peter Mott House, a monument of African American accomplishments

In-depth look at the Peter Mott House, a monument of accomplishments

It is now set up as a museum to educate visitors about the history of the Underground Railroad.

LAWNSIDE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Peter Mott house in Lawnside, New Jersey, has been standing since 1845. The house is a monument and a symbol of the accomplishments of African American people.

Reverend Peter Mott used his home as a safe place for people escaping slavery along the Underground Railroad. It was a place where they could be free and live their lives.

The museum welcomes both individual and group tours, more information can be found here: https://www.petermotthouse.org/