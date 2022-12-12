The Real Pet Santa says the holidays can be for pups too

Pet Photos with Santa takes place in December at Cool Dog Gear, a pet food and supply store in Warrington, PA. Owner Nicole Mueller says she has found her calling as a pet photographer.

WARRINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Dave Riley is one of Pet Santa's best friends. He knows Santa loves all pets, and when December comes around, it's time for Mr. Claus to provide his jolly services to let the furry friends sit on his lap for portraits.

"I'm the kind of guy that'll go up to you on the street and ask to pet your dog. So, this is a way I can do that and have it not be weird. It's the best hobby in the world," said Riley with a laugh.

All breeds and temperaments are welcome, says Santa. They specifically reached out for a larger bench to house the big breeds. Riley relies on his years as a dog owner to calm them down enough for the portrait.

"With pets, you get what they got. There's no agenda. If you know how to listen to what they're saying and care for them, you can change their world for the better."

"This is a big thing because a lot of people treat their kids better than they treat themselves," she says. "They're a part of their family just like any child is. It's a pretty magical experience. I get to experience all the dogs just like Santa. My cell phone is full of dog photos from the past few years."

The Real Pet Santa does not get paid for his time. He says he does it to raise awareness for homeless or neglected pets.

This year, Cool Dog Gear and Santa chose to help the City of Elderly Love pet charity with the money raised. The charity specializes in adopting senior pets into forever homes. So far this year, they have raised more than $2,400.

To learn more about the Real Pet Santa please visit https://www.facebook.com/TheRealPetSanta/

Check out Cool Dog Gear at https://www.cooldog-gear.com