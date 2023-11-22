'The Voice' finalist Omar Jose Cardona performing at 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade

The 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off at 8:30 am. Thursday morning on 6abc.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "The Voice" finalist Omar Jose Cardona is performing at the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade.

He will be riding on the SS Dunkin Riverboat Float along with host Alicia Vitarelli, members of the 6abc family and Dunkin' franchisees.

"It's such an iconic parade," Cardona says. "I'm super excited to be there and just be amongst that energy. I've never done it before. I'm really excited. I will be singing 'I Got The Music in Me,' but we tweaked it and made it a fit for this parade."

Omar is an Orlando native, and he says his journey on "The Voice" has really helped catapult his dreams.

Fun fact: he used to work at Walt Disney World.

"I'm hoping I get to see Mickey Mouse at the parade," he says. "We haven't seen each other in quite some time, but I've done many shows at Walt Disney World, from 'Finding Nemo,' to the musical 'Guardians of the Galaxy.' My band has performed at the EPCOT mainstage for many years and I've actually recorded a lot of music for Disney as well."

Omar is the proud father of son Luca, who just turned 11 months old.

He was born hearing impaired, but Omar says he knows he can hear his daddy sing, and he's hopeful cochlear implants will help too.

You can watch Omar Jose Cardona on the SS Dunkin Riverboat Float Thanksgiving morning.

