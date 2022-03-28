6abc Loves the Arts

5th Annual Philly Theatre Week kicks off April 1 with 85 events on tap

By Bethany Owings
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Theatre Philadelphia's Annual Philly Theatre Week is back! After last year's all-virtual event, this year will feature a combination of in-person and virtual shows. Karen Rogers has the details in this week's 6abc Loves the Arts

More than 85 events are on tap for this year's Philly Theatre Week.

"A 10-day celebration of theater in our region. There are performances, readings, workshops, industry events" says LaNeshe Miller-White, Executive Director of Theatre Philadelphia.

With a kick-off event on the rooftop of the Kimmel Center on March 30th.

"Our first in-person event since COVID," says Miller-White.

For Miller-White, it will also be her first in-person event since coming on board in 2020.

"It's very exciting," says Miller-White.

She also runs Theatre in the X, and says theater didn't miss a beat.

"Being able to pivot to virtual and now having that as a mainstay," says Miller-White."

"As a disabled performer and somebody who works in accessible spaces, it's been nice," says Linden Curhart.

Curhart is Co-Directing and Performing in The Hum'n'bards Theater Troupe's all-virtual Tower of Babel.

"It's a cross-cultural, queer spiritual experience," says Curhart.

The musical collective helped debut the Painted Mug Cafe back in January.

A brand-new disability accessible queer space that is primarily sober," says Curhart.

And Sing Out Louise! is a collaboration between the two groups.

"Which is a tribute to Chicago," says Curhart.

This is the fifth annual Philly Theater week.

"The pricing model is set up so that you can low risk try out a new theater

And there's something for everyone, from contemporary pieces, like Wheelz of Life by Nubienne Productions.

"A soundscape to roller skate culture, Miller-White

To a Golden Girls Murder Mystery by Without A Cue Productions.

"I have seen a ton of good reviews," says Miller-White, "I've heard their cocktails are strong, also."

Philly Theatre Week runs April 1st through the 10th at a variety of venues.
The 5th Annual Philly Theatre Week | Facebook | Instagram
Philly Theatre Week: April 1 - 10, 2022
Sing Out Louise! A Tribute to Musicals We Love: Chicago

VENUE
The Painted Mug Café | Instagram
1527 Jackson Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19145

Philly Theatre Week:
April 9, 2022, 7:00pm - 8:15pm; 9:00pm - 10:15pm; Tickets $15 - $30; $15 - General Admission
$30 - VIP - Special VIP Ticket Holders will get 3 free raffle tickets and front row couch seating

The Tower | The Hum'n'bards Theater Troupe | Instagram

Virtual Event, On-Demand - Available to stream

Philly Theatre Week:
April 1 - 10, 2022
Wheelz of Life: Listening Party

VENUE:
Community Education Center
3500 Lancaster Avenue. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104
Philly Theatre Week:
Sunday, April 10, 5:00pm - 7:00pm
Golden Girls Murder Mystery: The Curse of Jessica Fletcher

VENUE
Craft Hall: 901 North Delaware Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Philly Theatre Week:
Friday, April 1, 6:00pm - 8:00pm; 9:00pm - 11:00pm
Saturday, April 2, 9:00pm - 11:00pm
Sunday, April 3, 3:00pm - 5:00pm; 6:00pm - 8:00pm
