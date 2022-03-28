5th Annual Philly Theatre Week kicks off April 1 with 85 events on tap

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Theatre Philadelphia's Annual Philly Theatre Week is back! After last year's all-virtual event, this year will feature a combination of in-person and virtual shows. Karen Rogers has the details in this week's 6abc Loves the ArtsMore than 85 events are on tap for this year's Philly Theatre Week."A 10-day celebration of theater in our region. There are performances, readings, workshops, industry events" says LaNeshe Miller-White, Executive Director of Theatre Philadelphia.With a kick-off event on the rooftop of the Kimmel Center on March 30th."Our first in-person event since COVID," says Miller-White.For Miller-White, it will also be her first in-person event since coming on board in 2020."It's very exciting," says Miller-White.She also runs Theatre in the X, and says theater didn't miss a beat."Being able to pivot to virtual and now having that as a mainstay," says Miller-White.""As a disabled performer and somebody who works in accessible spaces, it's been nice," says Linden Curhart.Curhart is Co-Directing and Performing in The Hum'n'bards Theater Troupe's all-virtual Tower of Babel."It's a cross-cultural, queer spiritual experience," says Curhart.The musical collective helped debut the Painted Mug Cafe back in January.A brand-new disability accessible queer space that is primarily sober," says Curhart.And Sing Out Louise! is a collaboration between the two groups."Which is a tribute to Chicago," says Curhart.This is the fifth annual Philly Theater week."The pricing model is set up so that you can low risk try out a new theaterAnd there's something for everyone, from contemporary pieces, like Wheelz of Life by Nubienne Productions."A soundscape to roller skate culture, Miller-WhiteTo a Golden Girls Murder Mystery by Without A Cue Productions."I have seen a ton of good reviews," says Miller-White, "I've heard their cocktails are strong, also."Philly Theatre Week runs April 1st through the 10th at a variety of venues.--VENUE1527 Jackson Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19145Virtual Event, On-Demand - Available to streamVENUE:Community Education Center3500 Lancaster Avenue. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104VENUECraft Hall: 901 North Delaware Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19123Philly Theatre Week:Friday, April 1, 6:00pm - 8:00pm; 9:00pm - 11:00pmSaturday, April 2, 9:00pm - 11:00pmSunday, April 3, 3:00pm - 5:00pm; 6:00pm - 8:00pm