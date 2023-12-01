Top 6: Holiday fun in Philadelphia

You've cleared the Thanksgiving leftovers from the fridge, now it's time to get serious about the Christmas season.

Jessica Boyington has part one of our Top 6 for festive fun.

Luminature at Philadelphia Zoo

LumiNature is back at the Philadelphia Zoo for another year of holiday cheer. This time around there are over a million lights making up 16 illuminated zones for you to "Ooo" and "Ahh" over!

What I loved:

-The Flamingo Tree (made out of 1500 flamingos)

-The 40 Foot Penguin!

Craftsman Row Saloon

Craftman Row Saloon holiday popup puts the North Pole's elves' decorating skills to shame, again, with every square inch of the space covered with some sort of light, Christmas ball, or bulb. (Even their milkshakes are decorated with cookies, candy, and sprinkles!)

What I loved:

-The Gingerbread Espresso Martini

-The Christmas Tree Hand Pie doesn't

-The Christmas Burger (topped with stuffing, sweet potato fries, cranberry sauce and two smash patties)