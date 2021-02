PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Penn State's THON fundraiser for pediatric cancer research and care was once again a big success.The 46-hour dance marathon was held virtually this year due to the pandemic.Among those taking part was Makenzie Tobin. She's a senior at Penn State.Her family transformed the Aqua String Band Clubhouse in Philadelphia's Bridesburg section for the event.This year, THON raised $10,638,078.62.