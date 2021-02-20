Penn State senior brings THON to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Penn State's 46-hour long dance marathon THON is underway.
One local senior is now on her feet dancing for the kids.
Makenize Tobin's family transformed the Aqua String Band Club House in Philadelphia's Bridesburg section for the event.
Tobin is a senior at Penn State, majoring in speech language pathology.
Like most things in the past year, THON is virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But there are still special guests.
Musician Quinn XCII performed for THON on Friday night. Duo Louis the Child will perform Saturday night.
THON raises money and awareness for childhood cancer, benefiting Penn State Hershey Children's Hospital.
You can tune into the livestream on THON's website at https://thon.org/livestream.
THON AT PENN STATE
