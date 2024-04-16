Thousands of honey bees removed from inside walls of Pittsburgh home

A homeowner in Pittsburgh discovered thousands of bees living inside the walls of her home.

PITTSBURGH (WPVI) -- Honey bees are buzzing this spring and in some cases they can become quite the nuisance.

One woman in Pittsburgh discovered thousands of bees living inside the walls of her home.

A nearby bee business got to work removing them. They also discovered a colony of ants enjoying unlimited honey.

The job took several hours and while the crew didn't find the queen, they safely relocated the bees and the honeycomb.

"They take off with the original queen and they'll find somewhere to rest and that's a lot of times when people will find them, in a ball in a bush or a tree. I've seen them on the side of houses," said Joe Kellems, co-owner of Honeybee Blues.

The homeowner is buzzing with joy now that her honey-making tenants are finally gone.