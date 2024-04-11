Local beekeepers create 'The Keeper's Hive' to make hobby more accessible

Tucked away in the hills of Winterthur in Delaware are busy beekeepers who have spent the last seven years making the hobby less labor-intensive.

Tucked away in the hills of Winterthur in Delaware are busy beekeepers who have spent the last seven years making the hobby less labor-intensive.

Tucked away in the hills of Winterthur in Delaware are busy beekeepers who have spent the last seven years making the hobby less labor-intensive.

Tucked away in the hills of Winterthur in Delaware are busy beekeepers who have spent the last seven years making the hobby less labor-intensive.

WINTERTHUR, Delaware (WPVI) -- Tucked away in the hills of Winterthur in Delaware are busy beekeepers who have spent the last seven years making the hobby less labor-intensive.

George Datto and his team created 'The Keeper's Hive,' which builds off the famous Langstroth Hive but eliminates the need to shuffle around stacked boxes.

To learn more about the design, watch the video above.

'The Keeper's Hive' is expected to launch with a crowdfunding campaign this June. To learn more, visit their website.

RELATED: Scientist reveals how you can recycle cigarette butts with TerraCycle