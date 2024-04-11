WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Local beekeepers create 'The Keeper's Hive' to make hobby more accessible

Matteo Iadonisi Image
ByMatteo Iadonisi WPVI logo
Thursday, April 11, 2024
Local beekeepers create special hive to make hobby more accessible
Tucked away in the hills of Winterthur in Delaware are busy beekeepers who have spent the last seven years making the hobby less labor-intensive.

WINTERTHUR, Delaware (WPVI) -- Tucked away in the hills of Winterthur in Delaware are busy beekeepers who have spent the last seven years making the hobby less labor-intensive.

George Datto and his team created 'The Keeper's Hive,' which builds off the famous Langstroth Hive but eliminates the need to shuffle around stacked boxes.

To learn more about the design, watch the video above.

'The Keeper's Hive' is expected to launch with a crowdfunding campaign this June. To learn more, visit their website.

RELATED: Scientist reveals how you can recycle cigarette butts with TerraCycle

Scientist Ernie Simpson helped develop a method for recycling one of the most prominent pieces of trash in our environment: the cigarette butt.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW