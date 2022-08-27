Thrifting industry explodes as ThriftCon returns to Philadelphia area

Thriftcon will be Sunday 8/28 at The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks. Tickets are $12.

Organizers are expecting to have about 150 vendors at the event this year, showcasing rare vintage gems and loads of steals.

OAKS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- With inflation at an all time high, there's one industry that's helping Americans get creative with shopping or earning money - thrifting.

The second hand clothing industry is exploding, and this weekend the Philadelphia area will be home to one of the largest traveling vintage and thrifting collections in the country.

It's called Thrift Con. It's not only a chance to get Philadelphia area vendors and small businesses in front of thousands of people, but also a chance for residents looking to save as sticker shock continues with inflation.

"When things like this happen in the economy. People try to find more ways to make money, so we have seen demand for the vendor booths," said Ken Meade, co-founder of ThriftCon. "Our event in Philly last year took six weeks to sell out all the vendor booths, and this year it took six hours."

They're expecting to have about 150 vendors at the event this year, showcasing rare vintage gems and loads of steals.

A trend that's always been popular, now in demand since the pandemic.

"During 2020, 2021, there was an immense spike of people selling things in their closet. Going to thrift stores, then selling that second hand. Then starting a small business," said Mario Conti, co-founder of ThriftCon

Thriftcon will be this Sunday at The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks. Tickets are $12.